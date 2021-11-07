Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,832 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Denali Therapeutics worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $55.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 393.03 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $505,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $88,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,191. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.