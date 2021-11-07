Dendur Capital LP Acquires Shares of 632,154 eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 632,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,918,000. eHealth accounts for approximately 6.1% of Dendur Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dendur Capital LP owned about 2.41% of eHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its position in eHealth by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of eHealth by 80.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,975,000 after acquiring an additional 471,371 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter worth about $24,641,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter worth about $19,637,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 216.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 330,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $93.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

