DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY21 guidance to $2.87-2.92 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.870-$2.920 EPS.

XRAY stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,085. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

