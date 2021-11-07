DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY21 guidance to $2.87-2.92 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.870-$2.920 EPS.
XRAY stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,085. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
