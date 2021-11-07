Derwent London (LON:DLN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,539.78 ($46.25).

LON DLN opened at GBX 3,408 ($44.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,854 ($37.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,582.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,518.03. The company has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 73.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Derwent London’s payout ratio is 1.61%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

