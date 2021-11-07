Desjardins Lowers AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target to C$15.50

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATY. Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. AcuityAds has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $26.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $265.99 million and a PE ratio of 24.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $31,513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

