Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $87.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,457,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,037,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

