Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $98,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 73.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $1,110,000.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

DB stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.