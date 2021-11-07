Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNBLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.82.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.