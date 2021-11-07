Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price to $140.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $141.66 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $134.69 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,904,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.