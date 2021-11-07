Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.80 ($8.00).

ETR LHA opened at €6.93 ($8.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.92. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a PE ratio of -1.41.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

