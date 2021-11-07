Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $11.38 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $11.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,215,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

