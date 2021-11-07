Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 16,984 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 31,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $241,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 10.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

MGIC opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 83.93%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.