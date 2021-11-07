Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Rimini Street worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rimini Street by 92.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 143.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rimini Street by 328.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 755.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other Rimini Street news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 541,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $5,280,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,105,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $83,041.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,849,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,135,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $7.51 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $644.09 million, a PE ratio of -26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

