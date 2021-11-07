Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,609 Shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,609 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in QIWI were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in QIWI by 26.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,375,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 289,507 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QIWI in the first quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in QIWI by 1,021.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 129,864 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QIWI in the first quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in QIWI by 59.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QIWI alerts:

Shares of QIWI opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $559.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. QIWI plc has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QIWI plc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.22%.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI).

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.