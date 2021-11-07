Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,659 Shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 780,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,659 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NewAge were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewAge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NewAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NewAge by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NewAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NewAge by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBEV opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. NewAge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.71 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

