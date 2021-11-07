Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,357 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lifeway Foods were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $45,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,338 shares of company stock valued at $191,667. Insiders own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

