DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of DISH traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,078,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90. DISH Network has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

