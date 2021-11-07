Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $16.06. Diversey shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 1,359 shares.

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on DSEY shares. Mizuho started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $155,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

