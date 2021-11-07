Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Trading Down 2.7%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 137,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,461,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.