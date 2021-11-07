Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.99. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 93,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,865,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 87.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 362.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

