Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Down 9%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s stock price traded down 9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.90 and last traded at $66.10. 42,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,016,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Get Doximity alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.82.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $14,080,000. One01 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $4,016,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $9,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $11,640,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.