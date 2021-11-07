DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. DraftKings updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.81.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,145,610 shares of company stock worth $231,837,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

