Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS:DRETF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 808. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.8089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

