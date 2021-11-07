Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a positive return on equity of 613.53%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,776,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,142. Dropbox has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dropbox stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065,858 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Dropbox worth $48,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.