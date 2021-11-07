Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.30). Duluth posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.73 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Duluth by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duluth by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Duluth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTH traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 129,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,352. Duluth has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $492.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Article: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.