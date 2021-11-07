DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.86.

NYSE DD opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.10.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after buying an additional 741,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,095,000 after purchasing an additional 322,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after purchasing an additional 966,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

