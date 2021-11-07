Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €44.00 by Nord/LB

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DUE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.60 ($51.29).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DUE stock opened at €38.82 ($45.67) on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.23.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.