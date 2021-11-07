E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EONGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Shares of EONGY opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
