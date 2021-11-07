E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EONGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of EONGY opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

