E2 Metals Limited (ASX:E2M) Insider Peter Mullens Acquires 200,000 Shares

E2 Metals Limited (ASX:E2M) insider Peter Mullens acquired 200,000 shares of E2 Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($34,285.71).

E2 Metals Company Profile

E2 Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral deposits in Australia and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Santa Cruz project covering an area of approximately 90,000 hectares located in southern Argentina. The company was formerly known as National Energy Holdings Limited and changed its name to E2 Metals Limited in December 2014.

