Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Sells $2,004,375.00 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dale Craig Kesler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 6th, Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25.
Shares of EXP opened at $155.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.
