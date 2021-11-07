Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Sells $2,004,375.00 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 6th, Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25.

Shares of EXP opened at $155.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

