Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 30th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 98.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Eagle Point Credit worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

