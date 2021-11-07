Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.82. 415,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,200. The stock has a market cap of $928.34 million, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Earthstone Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Earthstone Energy worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTE. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.