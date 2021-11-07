easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives $358.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $705.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

