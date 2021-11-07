easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives $358.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $705.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

