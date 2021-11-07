Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $153.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.83.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $171.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton has a twelve month low of $109.25 and a twelve month high of $173.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after buying an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after buying an additional 188,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after buying an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after buying an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

