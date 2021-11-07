EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.56

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.56 and traded as high as C$5.61. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$5.61, with a volume of 4,900 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.57. The firm has a market cap of C$321.53 million and a PE ratio of -91.97.

In other EcoSynthetix news, Senior Officer Edward (Ted) Vanegdom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$62,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,254,539.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

