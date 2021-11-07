Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives $29.99 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on EDNMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Edenred in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.99 target price for the company.

EDNMY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,018. Edenred has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

