Effect.AI Price Tops $0.0179 on Major Exchanges (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00140818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.18 or 0.00512604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00016750 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00069118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.