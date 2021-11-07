eGain (EGAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect eGain to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. On average, analysts expect eGain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get eGain alerts:

EGAN opened at $10.71 on Friday. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $336.19 million, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of research firms have commented on EGAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of eGain by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.