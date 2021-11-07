Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.130-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

ELAN stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.38.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.