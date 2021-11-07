electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 80.15% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,824. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.05. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

Get electroCore alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in electroCore stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) by 425.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of electroCore worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ECOR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on electroCore in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.