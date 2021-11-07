Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.
ENB opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.09%.
About Enbridge
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
