Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

ENB opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

