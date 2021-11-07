Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ECPG. JMP Securities upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 579,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,889 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 115,522 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 87,678 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

