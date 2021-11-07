Endeavour Silver (EDR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.
Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.19 million.
TSE:EDR opened at C$6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.69. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.32.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.
