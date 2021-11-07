Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €10.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €10.50 ($12.35) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on Enel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Enel in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.25 ($10.88) target price on Enel in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.07 ($10.67).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.