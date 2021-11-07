Energo (TSL) Price Tops $0.0004

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Energo coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Energo has a market cap of $219,522.46 and $27,058.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00051403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.08 or 0.00255595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00101439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

