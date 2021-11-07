EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $100.66 and last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 5004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.18.

The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 78.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 357,310 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.77 and a beta of 1.54.

About EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

