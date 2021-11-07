Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

EVC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 1,230,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,831. The company has a market cap of $765.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $9.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

EVC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,382 shares of company stock worth $2,472,056. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entravision Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Entravision Communications worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

