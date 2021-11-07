Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

EVC stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,831. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $765.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,056. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entravision Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 149.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Entravision Communications worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

