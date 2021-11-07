Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 304.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,163 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $68.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -93.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -446.57%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.