EOSDT Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, EOSDT has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $26.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00082945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00082645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,603.53 or 0.07304846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,878.91 or 0.99775718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00021974 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.